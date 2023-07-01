I want to recognize and thank the editors of the Messenger-Inquirer for publishing the tribute to our local law enforcement officers last Saturday, but, at the same time, I must voice my disappointment that the tribute did not include Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger and his deputies.
Jailer Maglinger and his entire staff are a key piece in the regional law enforcement puzzle. By all accounts, he and his staff perform their duties in a highly professional manner and bring great credit to Daviess County across the Commonwealth. They deserve recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.