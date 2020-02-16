Is it possible to get politics out of government?
And do we really want to?
Last week, the Senate Transportation Committee approved a bill that would change the way Kentucky hires its transportation secretary.
Senate Bill 4 would establish a Kentucky Transportation Board, which would submit a list of candidates for the position from which the governor would have to select one.
The governor’s choice would then have to be confirmed by the Senate.
That would — at least theoretically — take a certain amount of politics out of the appointment.
But politicians are skilled at putting politics into anything.
And when the legislature and governor are from different parties?
Well ... .
Sen. Jimmy Higdon, the Lebanon Republican who sponsored the bill, said Kentucky is one of only nine states where there is no legislative involvement in hiring the head of the transportation cabinet.
He said the new board would also be involved in developing the state’s six-year road plan.
But legislators would still have the final say in which roads get funded.
Members of the transportation board would come from nominees of the League of Cities, Association of Counties and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Gerald Neal, a Louisville Democrat, said the bill appeared to be politically motivated.
But Higdon said he prefiled the bill on Election Day before he knew who would be governor today.
Getting politics out of the road plan and letting road money be spent where it’s most needed sounds great.
Unless you want road improvements in your area.
Daviess County has received hundreds of millions of dollars in transportation projects — $70 million for the Natcher Bridge alone — during the past 30 years.
And politics was involved in virtually every mile of those roads.
Would we have received more money or less without politics?
It’s something to think about.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
