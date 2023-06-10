He had just turned 21.
She was 17 and had just graduated from high school.
On June 10, 1939, they drove across the county line and were married in front of a justice of the peace.
They would have 62 years together before she died.
He followed 16 months later.
But the anniversary they never forgot was their fifth.
June 10, 1944.
She feared it would be their last.
And he may have had his doubts, too.
She was a farm girl, working in Evansville during the war, helping build P-47 Thunderbolts at Republic Aviation.
He was in England, sitting in the cab of a deuce-and-a-half, about to roll onto a ship headed for the bloody beaches of Normandy.
“June 6 Tuesday. Invasion day. Our troops started on German invasion. I still haven’t heard from J.T. I bought a $100 war bond for my anniversary present from him,” she wrote in her diary.
Each day that week, she wrote that she still hadn’t heard from him.
“June 10 Saturday. Bought myself a locket chain. Fifth wedding anniversary and after nearly four weeks, I got a letter from J.T.”
But it was an old one, written while he was still in England.
Over in England that night, he was writing a letter in the cab of his truck.
“Dearest Darling Wife: Hello, Honey, how are you by now? I feel better already. Just as I started, they came in. I mean the mail. Ha! Ha! I got three regular letters and a V-mail from you. I got my anniversary card yesterday and a V-mail from you. Sure was glad to get them. It was on time too and so cute.
“I am reading over your letters and I wanted to write you some more today of all days. This is one anniversary I will remember a long time. From the looks of things, now maybe I will get to be with you the next one and I hope a lot sooner. I guess you are worried about me, but no need of that, Honey. It won’t do any good. I guess maybe you will start getting mail now that the big push is underway.”
His next letter came from France on June 19.
“Dearest Darling Wife: Well, Honey, I haven’t got to write you since our anniversary. I have been rather busy since. I think I will like this place pretty good when they quit celebrating so much. Ha! Ha! I wonder if I’ll ever learn to talk to anyone here? It seems to me like these people have had a lot of stuff to put up with the past four years. Guess I can’t say anything much except I’m in France.”
Her diary continued to track her fear daily until July 5, almost a month after D-Day, when she wrote, “Had five letters from J.T. Last one written June 21. He’s in France. I went to work tonight.”
He would spend 11 months as a trucker on the Red Ball Express, driving an average of nearly 1,000 miles a week, often at breakneck speed down nearly impassable roads, delivering supplies to an army on the move.
Her picture rode with him every mile of the way, pasted above the speedometer in his truck.
Anyway, just wanted to say “Happy Anniversary, Mom and Dad.”
