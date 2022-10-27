The first trick is saying that Bruce Kunze, who spent eight years on the planning and zoning commission, spent 12 years as a county commissioner, ran for judge-executive once, ran for state representative once, and is running for judge-executive again is not a career politician.
The second trick is saying Kunze is fiscally responsible. During his 12 years as commissioner, he voted to raise property taxes, raised the insurance tax, started the county income tax, and started putting fire dues in tax bills. All those taxes weren’t enough. Kunze also increased debt by 400% going from around $10 million in debt to $40 million.
The third trick is these people saying to pick the person, not the party when they have spent years writing letters urging people to vote for Biden, the Clintons and Obama over Trump and other Republicans.
I am not falling for their tricks. They may want to dress Kunze up in a costume to fool us, but I am voting for a true leader.
It will be a treat to vote for Charlie Castlen for judge-executive. Castlen has been a successful small business owner for over 30 years. He is a proven fiscal and social conservative who has lowered property taxes, lowered insurance taxes and reduced debt back to around $10 million. Castlen voted yes to building the state-of-the-art airport fire station, yes to a new digital emergency radio system, and yes to bringing high-speed internet to Daviess County.
Castlen does not say yes to everything like his opponent. Charlie only supports good ideas that move the county forward.
