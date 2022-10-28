After 12 years in the U.S. Senate, Dr. Rand Paul’s latest campaign ad features what he apparently regards as one of his most significant achievements -- he did not go to Paris. Where else did he not go?
This self-described freedom fighter also did not go to Ukraine and would leave the real freedom fighters there to their own devices rather than help their struggle against Vladimir Putin, the greatest threat to the U.S. and world security since World War II, a Hitler with nuclear weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.