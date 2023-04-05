It’s time to adapt to reduce gun violence in our country
Our nation was founded on the concept of freedom and the “right to bear arms.” Our Constitution is designed to make changes as the needs of the country change. I believe it is time to adjust the “right to bear arms” concept.
We the people must insist that our elected leaders modify our definition of this concept to, effectively, reduce the gun violence in our country.
There are already nine countries that have dramatically reduced gun violence. Let’s learn from Australia, the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan, the Czech Republic, Canada, Germany, Singapore and Norway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.