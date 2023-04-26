Mr. Rich Jorn, executive director of the Riverpark Center, is to be commended for his courage and resilience in standing up to the voices of judgment and criticism hurled at him by self-proclaimed “conservatives."
Conservatism used to proclaim the idealism of small government, but in recent years, “conservatives” want to control what everyone sees, hears, reads or even thinks about. They utilize whatever muscle they can conjure up, such as the Fiscal Court's budget disallotment, to punish anyone who dares to think differently than they do.
I have never been to a drag show; maybe I will someday or perhaps not, but that is my choice and no one else’s. I don’t object to anyone’s desire to protect children from adult entertainment, but it has been made abundantly clear that the Ghostlight Lounge is an adults-only venue.
I have no doubt that city and county officials have heard voluminous complaints about the drag shows and they feel justified in saying that they are hearing the voice of the community, but Mr. Jorn has a mission to serve all of the community, to provide varieties of entertainment.
People have different tastes; I love music, though I don’t particularly like most operas. I like comedy shows, but am not fond of the vulgarity of such shows. But it is not my place, nor is it anyone else’s place, to tell adults what types of entertainment are acceptable.
The RPC can expect as large of a donation as we can muster to offset the Fiscal Court’s actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.