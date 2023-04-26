Mr. Rich Jorn, executive director of the Riverpark Center, is to be commended for his courage and resilience in standing up to the voices of judgment and criticism hurled at him by self-proclaimed “conservatives."

Conservatism used to proclaim the idealism of small government, but in recent years, “conservatives” want to control what everyone sees, hears, reads or even thinks about. They utilize whatever muscle they can conjure up, such as the Fiscal Court's budget disallotment, to punish anyone who dares to think differently than they do.

