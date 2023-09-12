We live in a time where our politics and opinions are driving deeper divisions in our society than we have seen for generations. This is as true in Kentucky as it is across the nation, where we not only anticipate a divisive presidential election next year but a high-profile gubernatorial election in just a few months. Tensions between communities, neighbors and even families are running high.

The intensity of our disagreements makes it all too easy to forget that we, as Kentuckians, actually agree on quite a lot. I’m talking about issues like good jobs, a strong workforce, healthy communities, a growing population, reliable infrastructure, affordability, economic growth and quality education. These are priorities shared by most, if not all, Kentuckians.

