Having access to quality health care is crucial for a person’s well-being. But it’s a complex issue that goes much deeper than having health insurance, and that’s reflected in the results of a recently released national study.

In a state-by-state comparison of the overall health and well-being of our nation’s seniors (people 65 years old and older), Kentucky ranked 48th. Only Mississippi (50th) and West Virginia ranked below Kentucky in the 11th America’s Health Rankings Senior Report released by the United Health Foundation.

Ben Chandler is president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on addressing the unmet health needs of Kentuckians. Learn more at Healthy-KY.org.

