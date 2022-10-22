I would like to take a second and urge all Owensboro and Daviess County voters who are interested in the advancement of Daviess County to consider voting for Bruce Kunze for judge-executive. He has proven knowledge, takes time to listen to issues and works to solve them, and most of all common sense.
Bruce Kunze is the best choice to represent Owensboro and Daviess County.
