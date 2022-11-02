I would like to ask folks to vote for Bruce Kunze for judge-executive.
I have gotten to know him very well over the last 10 years, as we have served on the boards of several nonprofits together. He is very dedicated to making Daviess County a better place for all of us. He is intelligent, hard-working, forward-thinking and truly has a servant's heart.
