I write to you for a few reasons. First and foremost, I encourage you to vote in the upcoming election.
Secondly, I encourage you to vote open-mindedly, educate yourself on each candidate, and vote for the person and not for the political party.
Lastly, I encourage you to vote for progress, which is why I’m asking you to vote for Bruce Kunze for Daviess County judge-executive.
Bruce is in this race for the right reasons and has plans to move our community forward, which we so desperately need. As a previous county commissioner, educator and farmer, Bruce has an understanding of the needs of our community from multiple perspectives and is more than qualified to hold an office so critical to our local government.
Bruce’s servant leadership throughout multiple organizations in our area makes him a thoughtful decision-maker, knowing how to put the needs of people, as well as putting the community’s best interests, first.
I was fortunate enough to be born and raised in Owensboro, but for nearly a decade I was also able to see our community from an outsider’s perspective before moving back two years ago and seeing it again with fresh eyes. I learned quickly the need for change within our community to be able to continue to grow and most importantly, thrive.
This starts with our elected officials. I urge you to vote for our future and for the candidate who will make Daviess County a better place to live, and that’s Bruce Kunze.
