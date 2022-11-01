Bruce Kunze has served as a county commissioner in the past. He has always had an open ear to listen to issues to better our community. This is one reason Bruce will be a good county judge-executive.
Bruce has worked with me on the Western Ky Ag Tourism Council. He brought many good idea, which helped promote agriculture tourism in seven counties.
Bruce has always had farmers in mind. He helped develop and expand the new farmers' market that was for fruit and vegetable growers, but with his leadership, it now branches out in many different areas, including meat, bakery items, crafts and entertainment, along with educational programs that help with health issues and balanced meals. Bruce understood the changing times that helped to grow the farmers' market.
