Change. Most voters and people, in general, can be nervous about change, or unwilling to vote for changes when it comes to elections. Change is necessary at times to move your community forward in a positive way.

Take the upcoming judge-executive race. One candidate has been in various offices over the years and wants to advance from Daviess County commissioner to judge-executive. Maybe it’s time for someone who hasn’t been in office for so long to bring change, new ideas, new energy and new direction.

