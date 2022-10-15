Change. Most voters and people, in general, can be nervous about change, or unwilling to vote for changes when it comes to elections. Change is necessary at times to move your community forward in a positive way.
Take the upcoming judge-executive race. One candidate has been in various offices over the years and wants to advance from Daviess County commissioner to judge-executive. Maybe it’s time for someone who hasn’t been in office for so long to bring change, new ideas, new energy and new direction.
Regardless of the political party, the judge-executive has a great responsibility to represent all in Daviess County without preferential treatment and must be involved in every aspect of serving our community as a whole along with driving economic development, growing existing businesses, attracting new business and industry, supporting law enforcement, supporting our educational systems, supporting our farming community and working with local, state and federal government to move our county forward in a positive way.
Bruze Kunze, I believe, as many do, is the best choice in this race. He has devoted his life to public service as a teacher, counselor and former Daviess County commissioner, among many public service involvements, and I believe he unites us by a common purpose, so we can move this county forward for a better future.
I encourage all voters to vote for Bruce Kunze as our next judge-executive on Nov. 8.
