I am pleased that I have the opportunity to vote for Bruce Kunze for judge-xecutive for Daviess County. I have worked with Bruce on educational issues for Kentucky’s children. I saw firsthand his dedication to the youth and their educational opportunities and to the teachers who worked tirelessly for them.
I watched him as he served as a member of Owensboro Planning and Zoning to be fair and to provide economic growth. I was so pleased to see him work to bring the Farmers Market to fruition. What a wonderful asset for our community.
