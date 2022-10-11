I am submitting this letter on behalf of my friend Bruce Kunze, who is seeking the office of judge-executive on Nov. 8.
I have known Bruce for many years, and he is a leader and a man of great integrity. You know of his leadership in education, and he also served as a county commissioner in Daviess County.
