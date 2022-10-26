The Messenger-Inquirer Region headline on Oct. 15 announced the county residual landfill would be full in five years and our county leaders voted to fund $31,000 for preliminary work on a new site.
County judge-executive candidate Bruce Kunze knows the importance of saving the county’s tax dollars and how expensive land is for new landfills. Kunze wants to slow down how fast the county is filling up our landfills. He is advocating a countywide recycling review that could drastically remove the recyclable materials from each sanitation truck headed for the landfill.
