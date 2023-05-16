Lack of respect shown to readers at National Day of Prayer event

My wife and I attended the National Day of Prayer event Thursday, May 4, 2023, on the courthouse lawn here in Owensboro. We were among several individuals who came to read Scripture for 20 minutes; we were supposed to read from 11:30 a.m. until 11:50 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.