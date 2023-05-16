Lack of respect shown to readers at National Day of Prayer event
My wife and I attended the National Day of Prayer event Thursday, May 4, 2023, on the courthouse lawn here in Owensboro. We were among several individuals who came to read Scripture for 20 minutes; we were supposed to read from 11:30 a.m. until 11:50 a.m.
At noon, the worship and praise would begin and last until 1 p.m. We each were given Scripture verses to read aloud during the 20-minute allocated time. At 11:29 a.m., we were told we had one minute until quiet time to begin the reading. The announcement was made at 11:30 a.m. to begin the reading.
We began reading, along with others, and at 11:35 a.m. the most disrespectful display of God’s word took place. The worship team began to check, check, check, check the speakers of each microphone several times and had conversations over the microphones constantly during the 20-minute reading period. This went on for 15 of the 20 minutes that we were trying to read which was very disrespectful of God’s word. This testing should have been completed before the reading period began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.