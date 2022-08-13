This weekend marks 38 years — 1,976 weeks — that we’ve been meeting like this.
Well, I’ve been here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
This weekend marks 38 years — 1,976 weeks — that we’ve been meeting like this.
Well, I’ve been here.
Not sure about you.
I never expected to be able to say that.
When I retired last month, I thought that would be it.
But they’re still letting me write.
So I am.
In August 1984, someone decided that I should write an occasional column during the presidential campaign that year.
What they had in mind was something serious about politics.
Like the world needs another serious political column.
I don’t read them.
Much less write them.
I was just going to do it until I ran out of something to say.
But, boy, did I turn out to be long-winded.
A lot has changed since 1984.
That was the year the portable CD player was introduced.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that year that home video taping didn’t violate copyright laws.
And everybody wanted a VCR.
In Frankfort, the Kentucky General Assembly approved Owensboro Community College as a pilot project — a branch of Henderson Community College.
Towne Square North opened in what was starting to be called the “South Frederica” area.
We had one Walmart, a 60,000-square-foot store in the shopping center north of the car lots on Frederica Street.
And Gabe’s — “the Steakhouse of the South” — was still doing good business on the southwest corner of 18th and Triplett.
Martha Layne Collins was governor.
Ronald Reagan was president.
The Dow Jones Index hit a peak of 1,287.
Unemployment dropped to 9.6% nationally.
A gallon of gasoline cost $1.21.
We’ve seen tough times and good times through the years.
And we’ve survived both.
One thing has remained fairly constant through the years though.
In 1984, people in Owensboro felt like the Rodney Dangerfield of Kentucky.
We got no respect from Frankfort.
That’s been a constant for most of the past 40 years.
Frankfort has come through for us on occasion.
But our political clout in Frankfort and in Washington has diminished considerably since 1984.
Things are much better today than they were in 1984.
But we really need to work on our political clout.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In summer 2020, The New York Times coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer was the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's local unemployment coverage from that time period; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header. Click on "Out Of Work In America" to go to the full
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.