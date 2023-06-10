In regard to Churchill Downs' decision to pull the plug on opening a gaming facility at the old Towne Square Mall location, I say good riddance.
Even though I and others supported this project with promises of jobs, entertainment and a restaurant, I regret that the Churchill officials withdrew their proposal apparently based on their desire to allow smoking in a section of the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.