Leaders should look to the future, not the past, on energy sources
In 1955, my biggest worry was wondering if I’d be alive in the year 2000. I’d be old, 55, but maybe. In 2000, I read about climate change, the rising concentrations of carbon dioxide, global temperatures and sea levels. I didn’t worry; I wouldn’t live to see it.
This week, I read the United Nations report that says we have just 12 years to drastically cut oil, gas and coal usage, they are suggesting by three-fourths, to prevent even more human-caused climate change that now affects weather extremes around the world, like recent fierce winds in Owensboro, last year’s tornadoes and floods across Kentucky, and the fires and floods out west.
We must drastically reduce fossil fuel use or expect more floods, fires, droughts and storms. More food and water shortages. More unemployed, hungry and homeless humans. More climate refugees on our borders. More animals, birds, fish and insects to be going extinct.
This winter Daviess County’s Sen. Gary Boswell co-sponsored SB4, which limits the ability of utilities to shut down coal-fired plants. He and representatives D.J. Johnson and Scott Lewis voted for the bill. Rep. Suzanne Miles was absent from the vote.
None of our elected representatives advanced bills to develop new sources of energy production, to make it cheaper and easier for electricity customers to use it, and to help coal miners find new employment. We need elected leaders who clearly see our present and look to the future, not the past.
