While members of legislative leadership tempered expectations heading into the 2023 legislative session, the Kentucky General Assembly delivered in a big way for the business community, continuing efforts to make Kentucky more competitive and address workforce challenges.

Further reducing Kentucky’s personal income tax rate, expanding our commitment to workforce investment, and utilizing a key tax deduction for small businesses marked a few of the many wins for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.