As we have recently begun to get some rains after a historically dry fall, the county is busy putting up their “high water” and “road closed” signs again! Hopefully, the new members of the Fiscal Court will realize how important drainage is to Daviess County, as obviously the previous court and county attorney did not.
Janie Marksberry and Larry Conder have both shown in previous situations that they have common sense and the county’s best interest at heart.
