Not long ago I came across an ancient poem that has relevance today:
The law locks up the man or woman,
Who steals the goose from off the common,
But leaves the greater villain loose,
Who steals the common from the goose.
The poem comes from the days when England was fencing off property lines leaving “the commons” for the peasantry. It reminds us that a freebie is never enough to support the demand, be it water in our Southwest, the Newfoundland fishery, the farmland of Oklahoma, or the forests of the Americas.
Now we have to recognize much greater “commons." The chemistry of our air, the biodiversity of our environments, and the productivity of our oceans are all necessary for our survival. The greater villains are still out there. I pray the Earth itself can survive them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.