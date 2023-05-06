Come one, come all! We need your help. Please, we beg you to join the local morality police team. We have the ear of our elected leaders, so we must push forward. The squeaky and loudest wheel gets the grease, even if it’s the minority! We can’t stop by just banning those evil drag shows; we must push forward until everyone believes as we do.
Censor all entertainers: a) they must “pinky swear” that they’re heterosexual, b) no lewd/foul language can be in the act or song lyrics, c) no sexual content, d) no revealing clothing (must be full coverage and loose fitting, and yes, this applies to all dance squads of all ages and types).
I’ll stop there with sarcasm.
Folks, why can’t we just get along and allow each other to be themselves? You enjoy the opera? I don’t. You prefer boneless wings? I don’t. It seems to me the most Christian approach is to not be a judge, but rather appreciate our differences. Even though you don’t understand or approve of something shouldn’t mean it’s evil, contagious, etc.
I just don’t understand why folks feel the need to force their morals/lifestyle/religion on others. “Look like us. Live life us. Love like us, etc." It just feels non-American and just wrong to me.
Let’s let each other live our best lives. And I’ll not protest your life enjoyments and expect the same back.
