Come one, come all! We need your help. Please, we beg you to join the local morality police team. We have the ear of our elected leaders, so we must push forward. The squeaky and loudest wheel gets the grease, even if it’s the minority! We can’t stop by just banning those evil drag shows; we must push forward until everyone believes as we do.

Our Goals:

