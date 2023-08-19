Reasoning with Trump's diehard supporters is completely pointless as demonstrated by the recent Readers Write letter from D. Rees, who suggested that the Capitol Police were the offenders in the attack on the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021.
In holding with Mr. Rees's illogic, if he was the target of a home invasion, police should stand down so as to not violate the constitutional rights of his "visitors" to free assembly.
