Vote for pro-life candidates, amendments on Nov. 8
You do not have to be a Christian to be pro-life, but you do have to be pro-life to be a Christian. The slaughter of helpless, innocent, unborn babies is not a Christian behavior.
It has been conservatively estimated that over 60 million babies have been slaughtered by abortionists since the infamous Roe v. Wade decision was issued by the United States Supreme Court in 1973.
Kentucky Right to Life-Political Action Committee (KRL-PAC) exists solely to save babies’ lives. To achieve that goal, they endorse pro-life candidates for executive and legislative offices. In order to determine who they should endorse, they send questionnaires to candidates and carefully evaluate the responses, carefully examine incumbent candidates’ voting records on abortion-related issues, and, if necessary, they also interview the candidates.
KRL-PAC has announced that it has endorsed Dr. Rand Paul for another term as a U.S. senator and Brett Guthrie for another term as the Second District Congressman. These men always vote pro-life.
On Nov. 8, Kentucky voters will have the opportunity to vote on two amendments to our state constitution. Amendment 1 is intended to give our state legislature the authority to call special sessions when they choose. I will vote for this amendment.
Amendment 2 is intended to prevent liberal judges from pretending that our constitution includes words that would justify or condone abortion. All real Christians should for vote this amendment.
Please vote pro-life. Please vote for Dr. Rand Paul, Brett Guthrie, and both of the amendments.
It’s time for a change in the Senate; vote for Booker
After 12 years in the U.S. Senate, Dr. Rand Paul’s latest campaign ad features what he apparently regards as one of his most significant achievements — he did not go to Paris. Where else did he not go?
This self-described freedom fighter also did not go to Ukraine and would leave the real freedom fighters there to their own devices rather than help their struggle against Vladimir Putin, the greatest threat to the U.S. and world security since World War II, a Hitler with nuclear weapons.
Paul also points with pride to his returning part of his Senate office budget to the U.S. Treasury. This is indeed commendable. But in view of his 12-year record, characterized by remarkable ineffectiveness as a legislator who clashed with Republicans and Democrats alike, he should return the entire salary. Voters can help him do so by saying No to Doctor No.
It’s time, past time, for a change. Vote for Charles Booker for United States senator.
Sagardoy will represent all Daviess Countians
It is important that our elected officials represent all of our community.
I listened and heard Tyler Sagardoy, candidate for Daviess County commissioner, say that he supported a local fairness ordinance. I heard his opponent say that he did not believe it was necessary.
I encourage everyone to support and vote for Tyler Sagardoy. He will represent all of us.
