I totally agree with Cass R. Sunstien’s opinion, "We need to build new statues, not just tear down old ones," which appeared in the Wednesday, July 8 Messenger-Inquirer.
On Aug. 26, 2020, that is exactly what will happen on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn. A monument will be dedicated which celebrates and honors the most important tool of democracy — our right to vote.
On Aug. 26, 1920, Congress adopted the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, securing a woman’s right to vote. One hundred years later, on our courthouse lawn, that right will be etched in stone. The 19th Amendment is not filled with grand and glorious language. It doesn’t recognize the blood, sweat, toil and fight required for its passage. The constitutional amendment simply states:
The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.
The monument will also honor the life of a 20th century Daviess County woman who epitomizes the journey of women taking their rightful place in public life. Mrs. Louise Gasser Kirtley will be remembered on the same monument. She was a true pioneer and was the "first" woman in several important positions in Daviess County. Mrs. Kirtley was the first woman lawyer, woman judge and woman elected from Daviess County to the Kentucky General Assembly.
Please join us in the "building" of new statues "that promote hope and inspire change."
Jeanie Owen Miller
Owensboro
