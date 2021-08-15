I am a grandparent and am appalled at the decision to special order Daviess County school buses with the standard equipment air conditioning removed. What kind of decision-makers do we have?
School starts in the hottest month of the year, and our children and grandchildren spend sometimes over an hour on the non-air-conditioned buses when heat indexes are over 100 degrees. Hot weather lasts through September and starts again in April. I'm surprised they don't have the heaters removed since it's only really cold a couple of months in winter.
School tax makes up two-thirds of my annual property tax bill, and each year it raises. We get new schools constantly, but they all have air conditioning. And the bus drivers and children are expected to survive dangerous temperatures on the buses because of fuel economy? Really? Speak up Daviess County.
Owensboro Public Schools has air-conditioned buses, and they don't get nearly the tax dollars our county system does.
Jerry Poynter
Owensboro
