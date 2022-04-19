In the given example, a teacher that chose to talk about transgenderism would have to also explain the life of constant medical care that follows a gender transition, as well as the toxic effect that puberty blockers have been proven in longitudinal studies throughout the world. A longitudinal study looks at the effect over some time.
A teacher would also be compelled to discuss the detrimental effect that the transgender movement is having on women. I can think of no better example of this than men competing as women in women's sports, or men identifying as women to correctional institutes to be lodged in women's facilities, only to later impregnate two of their fellow inmates. It happened in New Jersey, and it's happening in college sports right now.
As for America being built on the backs of Black and brown people, we fought those wars 150 and 50 years ago. If this country is so irredeemably racist, then why are millions of immigrants still knocking down the door to get in?
Labeling white supremacy as the greatest threat to national security is a bald-faced lie. Over the past year alone, many race-related acts of terrorism committed in this country were Black on white, think New York subway shooter and the Minnesota Christmas parade massacre. Many murders committed in our nation's great cities are Black on Black. Turn off CNN and put down the Washington Post and open your eyes to reality.
Jacob Thorn
Utica
