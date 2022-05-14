Indiana recently had a Republican primary and Andrew Wilhoite won his primary to run in the general election in November and secured a spot as one of three Republican candidates for a seat on the Clinton Township Board.
He has been incarcerated in the Boone County Jail since March after police said he told investigators he threw a concrete flowerpot at his wife, Nikki, the night before and dropped her body over the side of a bridge.
Kentucky voters may not be any better. We have two congressmen who do not fair better. Representative Thomas Massie, Kentucky’s 4th District, is the most Kremlin-friendly member of the House of Representatives. He voted against sanctioning Russia for attacking Ukraine and he has been meeting with Russian operatives (Alexander Torshin, who has been sanctioned by the U.S., and Maria Butina, was indicted by the DOJ for infiltrating the NRA to further Russia’s interests).
And then there is Senator Rand Paul, who, better than anyone else in Congress, reflects the growing convergence between the far left and the far right, which have found common ground in isolationism, distrust of authorities and an affinity for Russia, with his father, Ron, frequently appearing as a guest on Russian state TV, which has been adopted by both the extreme left and extreme right as an alternative news source.
Kentucky voters have better choices than Massie and Paul. Voting to re-elect either is a terrible choice and we will reap what we sow.
Ken Ayers
Owensboro
