Are computers or humans to blame for unemployment issues?
In this day and age, one would think with our state government, with all of our computer intelligence, we could have correct information. On Jan. 31, I received a letter from the Office of Unemployment Insurance of my sufficient base period wages to establish a claim for unemployment insurance benefits and the total amount of benefits I would receive. On Feb. 3, I received another letter from them saying their records indicate I had been receiving unemployment all along. I have not received my first check or any checks.
I have visited two different unemployment offices in two different counties trying to resolve this issue with no success. I have heard of similar issues with other working people. I have also heard of incarcerated people receiving payments. They were in jail, and not working for a living! Is this computer error or human error?
Bank statements will prove I have not received any unemployment checks or deposits. My unemployment claim was first filed on Dec. 27, 2019.
James Green
Owensboro
