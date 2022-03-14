Reader’s Write
As a lifelong resident of Daviess County, I would like to see if anyone can tell me where the gas pipeline is located? I am referring to the line that delivers the gasoline to all of the gas stations in the area, because I am confused as to how when a barrel of crude oil increases on Monday, how can the price rise overnight?
Are the wholesalers able to deliver to all of the stations overnight, or are the retailers taking it upon themselves to gouge the customers?
Just thought I’d ask.
Charles P. Jones
Owensboro
