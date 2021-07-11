I have voted Republican before, but probably never again. Former President Donald Trump worshipers, which include our two senators, think it is OK to lose the popular vote in 2016 and win the election, but also lose the popular vote and the electoral vote in 2020 and still win the election.
As I watch clips from his latest rally, his followers say he will be reinstalled as our authoritarian leader in August, or the militia will take over, and we will be in a civil war. Is the U.S. an authoritarian country now where if you win, you win, but if you lose, you still win? Has Russia won without firing a shot as they once said they would do? Have the Republicans turned from a political party to a cult? Maybe they are right. Maybe the election was stolen by Jewish space lasers or bamboo-laden ballets from China.
It's funny that the senators and representatives that claim that Biden lost don't claim that their vote count is wrong, even though they won on the same ballot. After the last election, there were over 60 lawsuits trying to overturn the election. The Republicans lost all but one, even from judges appointed by Trump and confirmed by a Republican Senate led by Sen. Mitch McConnell. So here we are. Once a country united but now forced to choose between a democracy and an authoritarian government. Which side are you on?
Charles Baggerly
Owensboro
