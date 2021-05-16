Article on Wonder Whip gas station greatly appreciated
Thank you, Keith Lawrence and Alan Warren, for a delightful article and pictures headlined “Wonder Whip adds 1930s gas station” in the Tuesday, May 11, Messenger-
Inquirer.
Thank you, Seth Woodward, for bringing a piece of American history back to life and locating it in Owensboro. Your vision is truly inspiring and greatly appreciated by myself, and I am sure countless others.
As someone who spent many Friday and Saturday nights at the Wonder Whip in the mid 60s, I always enjoy those memories when I stop in for a burger and shake.
Seth, I share your love for antiques, old signage and restored buildings. I hope you can continue to add more. Congratulations sir!
Bobby Pierson
Owensboro
