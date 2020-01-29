Better lines needed on section of Kentucky 56
If you travel the section of Kentucky 56 between the roundabout and Sorgho Elementary School, you’re probably familiar with the area known as “Frogtown.” During the summer, a culvert pipe under the road was replaced and new pavement applied edge to edge for roughly 150 feet.
There were no edge or center lines put back in place on the new pavement. This section has a slight curve and when driving through there at night, it is difficult to see the road, especially if raining.
Approximately one month ago, I spoke with Matt West at the Kentucky Department of Highway Engineers office about the lack of edge or center lines and my concerns. There is still nothing in place as of this writing. When I traveled through this area recently, I noticed that there had been an accident in this area. It appeared that an eastbound vehicle had departed the roadway on the south side, struck a utility pole and broke it off.
If you have the same concerns about the need to see the striping put back in place, I urge you contact the Kentucky Highway Department Engineers office at 270-683-7326. After seeing that there had been an accident recently, I’ve attempted to speak with Mr. West but have not been successful.
The efforts of the maintenance crews to keep the roads safe throughout the year are appreciated.
Eddie Atherton
Owensboro
Owensboro should step up when it comes to recycling
Can the City of Owensboro step up and try to find a solution for recycling? I have recycled since I was a kid. First aluminum cans, then newspaper and plastics.
Once, most categories of plastic were taken. Then it was cut down to only milk jugs a couple years ago. Plastics were totally discontinued in 2019 and cardboard in 2020. The reason for this? No money in it.
I understand that the almighty dollar is the only thing government on any level holds sacred anymore, but as a person who loves her planet, this is killing me.
In college, I did a paper on trash. Plastic waste has been around for many decades. A detergent jug placed in a landfill 20 years ago looks much the same today and will still be intact for another 50 years.
produces a year/, one person, on average, produces 1,364.4 pounds of tossed-out trash. Only 710.6 pounds of trash are recycled.
That is only one person in one year. Owensboro’s population in 2019 was approximately 59,2923. Now imagine every Owensboro resident put one bag a week out. How many bags is that in a year? Per 2019 population, it is 3,115,996 bags. This does not include businesses such as restaurants or gas stations.
I take pride in recycling. Earth is our only home and needs our help. The items I felt that were truly important to recycle have been discontinued. I’m sad and angry that Owensboro has limited my recycling.
Teresa Goins
Owensboro
