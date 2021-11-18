Biden, Beshear economic policies hurt Kentucky
Larry Miller’s letter to the editor on Nov. 11 was laughable. I’d liken it to trying to put chocolate icing on a cow patty. His objectivity is questionable. Mr. Miller needs to get out of his bureaucratic ivory tower and go buy some gasoline and groceries. He needs to try to hire employees who have become dependent upon government handouts.
The people of Kentucky don’t care that much about political parties right now. They just want to survive the devastating economic policies placed upon our state by Democrat President Joe Biden and his good friend Gov. Andy Beshear. I predict both will be one-termers.
Gary Boswell
Owensboro
