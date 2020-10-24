I am supporting Bob Glenn for Owensboro City Commission, and I hope voters in Owensboro will do likewise.
I have known Bob for many years and worked with him for over 25 years. He is a former member of the commission and was a key part of the downtown riverfront development, as well as working hard to support small business development in our area.
Bob is a tireless worker and has a vision for moving Owensboro forward into a brighter tomorrow. But most of all, Bob has a good heart and lives his faith every day. I hope the citizens of Owensboro will join me in voting for Bob Glenn on or before Nov. 3.
Larry Miller
Owensboro
