Castlen will serve community as county commissioner
I support Christopher Castlen’s candidacy for Daviess County Commissioner. I know Chris; we’ve extensively interacted personally and professionally for more than 24 years. He’s one of the most upstanding, outstanding and honest men I know.
During our time as patrol officers and later in our careers as detectives, we worked closely together. I’ve had first-hand knowledge of his work ethic, compassion and overall concern for the citizens of this community.
He investigated all cases as if they were the same in both capacities. Bike theft was just as important as a homicide, because both had victims. He clearly understood the criminal severity between the two, but he also knew the importance of doing everything for the victim as part of the oath he swore.
I recall many days seeing cases piled on his desk and his determination to exhaust all leads to solve the cases for his victims. He remained true to his oath of office.
Chris and I have been roommates during training outside Owensboro. We’ve had deep philosophical discussions about a plethora of topics, most notably community service. He has a clear understanding that as a commissioner his service is at the behest of the people.
I’m confident he is committed to doing the job of the people. My support is not solely because we are friends. It’s because the core of everything I know of him is beyond reproach.
Michael A. Walker
Owensboro
