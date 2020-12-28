A great teacher in a school of great teachers has done something extraordinary in the past two months. I'd like to tell her story.
Last Christmas, Krystal Williams, kindergarten teacher at Estes Elementary, organized a fundraiser to purchase around 90 pairs of pajamas for kids in the school who very much needed them. She succeeded.
This year, she took the goal to the limit: a new pair of pajamas for every student in the building. That's 500 pairs.
Through social media and a PayPal account, the money came in quickly. Quite a lot came her way (thank you, generous donors) and Krystal adjusted her thinking. Why not get the very highest quality for these kids? I'm a retired teacher who subs there regularly and, believe me, too many of these boys and girls get very little this time of year.
Krystal saw her opportunity to do something about that and negotiated with retailers to make this a reality. 500 brand-new pairs of high-quality sleepwear for kids who too often settle for so much less. On Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, parents and grandparents drove to the school entrance with excited kids in the backseat and got their pajamas.
The pajamas simply couldn't be bought in bulk. These kids range in height from three feet to six feet. She made sure to get the right size for every one of them. COVID-19 has hurt nearly everyone, but it has hit children mercilessly. Let's praise this woman. A new pair of pajamas is just about the perfect gift. She managed to make the lives of Estes children a little better.
Gary Griffin
Owensboro
