Change hearts, not history
Finally, Owensboro will be the first city in this country to wipe out racism and hate since the statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from the county courthouse lawn. What a relief (sarcasm).
I thought I was going to have to change my heart and change my feelings. This is much easier. History can’t be changed or erased. Learn and grow from the past. Hearts need to change, not history.
Mary Howell
Owensboro
