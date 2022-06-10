Children of Uvalde need our support
Uvalde, Texas. Small, happy, little town. Robb Elementary School, honor day award program just before school ends for the summer.
The children are so excited to be recognized for their hard work; teachers are excited to reward them with achievement honors. Families are excited about school finally being out for summer vacation.
Then tragedy strikes the school in the form of an angry young man determined to kill as many people as he can before the police kill him. His ruthless attack lasts about an hour, killing 21 people, 19 children, 2 adults, and many more wounded.
Now, the funerals have begun and will continue for several days or weeks. Life for these families, the surviving children, and the town, will never be the same again. Robb Elementary School will be torn down, and a new school built to help shield all from the memory of that day.
Life will go on in Uvalde, Texas. But nothing will be quite the same. The children will need extra love and support for a long time. They are resilient and strong, yes. But they are hurting deeply. Loving them needs to come from family, friends and the overall community of churches and civic leaders, counselors, medical professionals, state leaders and many others. Maybe they need to hear a kind word from you.
“Soft is the heart of a child ... embrace it. Better are the tears of a child ... sweeten them. Deep are the thoughts of a child ...q uiet them. Heavy is the grief of a child ... lighten them.”
David Atherton
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.