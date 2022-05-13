Reader’s Write
I am writing to express my support for Chris Castlen for Davies County commissioner.
Chris and I first met when I was a colleague of his wife, Stacy, teaching high school social studies. Chris and I also participated in Leadership Owensboro together in 2017 and have most recently worked together as part of the Leadership Owensboro Civic Engagement Institute.
Chris cares about our community and our students. As the husband of a teacher (who my wife attests is the absolute best she ever had), Chris is uniquely equipped to represent the cares and concerns of our educational community. He knows the challenges educators face and knows the immense impact teachers have on their students and our community.
Chris also cares about engaging our community’s young people. He has been a participant in events I have hosted where he has spoken to students about college and career readiness goals. While Chris offers great experience and advice that inspires our young people, he also takes the time to listen to them and hear their concerns.
I believe Chris has our community’s best interests in mind. He will work to engage our young people and create opportunities for them. He is dedicated to making our community a place where young people come back to build their lives.
To sum it up, frankly, Chris is just a stand-up guy. He’s the kind of guy you want to be around and the guy you want fighting for you. He will do a great job.
Trey Pippin
Owensboro
