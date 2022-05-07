I am writing a letter in support of Chris Castlen, candidate for West County commissioner. I have known Chris for well over 25 years. I met Chris while he was assigned to my Marine Corps Reserve unit in Evansville.
Chris displayed a strong work ethic and a desire to excel on both a personal and professional level. While serving his country he also attended Western Kentucky University with an ambition to get into a law enforcement career.
Chris was hired in 1996 by the Owensboro Police Department and has been serving his community since. Aside from working within Daviess County, Chris and I both served on the Kentucky Tactical Officer’s Association board as a director, representing Western Kentucky law enforcement. His willingness to help develop the law enforcement profession has been displayed throughout his career.
With Chris’s understanding of community needs, safety and diverse law enforcement relationships, he would be well suited to help enable managed growth in Daviess County and supportive of county services for the betterment of their citizens.
Brett Hightower
Warren County
