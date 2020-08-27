We would like to thank Wayne Shelton, public works and the parks and recreation departments for doing such a great job on covering over all the disgusting graffiti on the Greenbelt.
It seems to be an ongoing problem done by individuals who have no respect for public or private properties. The Greenbelt has been such a blessing for our community during these trying times, and I hate all the destruction that has been occurring.
If these individuals think they need to spread certain messages ... why don't they degrade their own properties. I also want to thank the police for trying to control all the harassment that individuals are spewing out to users of the Greenbelt.
We love this city and pray every day that God will defend it from all these evils.
Thanks again to public works, parks and recreation departments and our honorable police department.
Michael and Gayla Vanover
Owensboro
