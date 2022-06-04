City should exercise caution before undoing downtown development standards
In response to the article outlining concerns by city leaders and area developers regarding the Downtown Overlay District (Article 21), I’d like to caution against undoing an important tool that has guided downtown development since its adoption in 2009.
Yes, it is always necessary to periodically revisit and recalibrate design standards to ensure that they reflect the community’s vision and development context, but there are many essential urban design and architecture standards in Article 21 that ensure that new development reinforces the community’s vision of a vibrant, urban, walkable downtown.
These design standards are fundamentally different than conventional zoning standards that apply to more suburban areas (as exemplified by the new development which has occurred in the same time period along Highway 54).
I was part of the team that worked with Gateway Planning Group on the downtown master plan and subsequent enabling zoning (Article 21). As an architect and urbanist that grew up in Owensboro, I am very proud of the progress that downtown has made since the adoption of the master plan.
The Downtown Overlay District was based on best practices that were, and still are, being employed in downtowns across the country.
There may be legitimate issues that should be revisited, but this review process should be done in a thoughtful way by a diverse group of professionals that can balance the sometimes-conflicting priorities of implementing a cohesive vision while giving developers the flexibility they need to make projects happen.
Michael Huston
St. Petersburg, Florida
