Our city action line in Owensboro is a joke. Oh, they might trim a bush or put some rock in a pothole, if they feel like it that day. But any other issue gets a keystroke of their computer marked "resolved," when in actuality nothing at all is done.
I don't know where they went to school, but that is not the definition of resolved where I did! It's just the typical Owensboro and government mindset in general. What a waste of personnel to have someone monitor the issues as they come in. You can train a monkey to press the same button but do nothing!
Karen Turner
Owensboro
