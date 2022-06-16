Happy LGBTQ+ Pride Month! I say this because this month is the time of year when citizens across the world celebrate accepting people for who they are.
In Owensboro, this should be a month of celebrating but, sadly, it's not. There’s a group calling themselves "Citizens for a Decent Daviess County" whose main goal is to ostracize the LGBTQ+ community from existing here.
The city and county leaders in the past have claimed “there is not any discrimination in Daviess county," but this group proves the exact opposite is the truth.
As an LGBTQ individual, I call on Mayor Tom Watson and the Owensboro City Commission and Al Mattingly and the Davies Fiscal Court to pass an LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinance that would protect all citizens from discrimination in Owensboro/Daviess county.
Emma Latta
Owensboro
