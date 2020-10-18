We love Owensboro, and as lifelong residents, we remember when our downtown was decaying with many empty buildings. We read about a couple who had started buying and renovating properties. We sought out the Conders and extended our heartfelt gratitude for their investment in our downtown at a time when its future was bleak.
Today, we are fortunate to have a plethora of good candidates to fill our non-partisan city commission and mayor positions. We are casting our ballots for Larry Conder for mayor, because we know his love for our city and the leadership skills he possesses.
Larry will be a proactive and inclusive mayor. In addition to his personal investment, he has provided leadership as a city commissioner; was one of the first to unabashedly affirm support for a fairness ordinance; and was the first to provide reassurances via social media about the city and its standing with COVID-19 when other leaders were silent.
We know he is up for the task and will be an exceptional leader. He always does his homework and is willing to ask the pertinent and sometimes unpopular questions. He has a vision and passion for bringing Owensboro into the 2020s where everyone, no matter who you are, how you are born, or what you have, has a fair shot at life.
We ask that you join us and cast your vote for #1 on the ballot, Larry Conder for mayor in 2020.
Bill and Kathryn Raymer
Owensboro
