We have a tendency of blowing things out of proportion. This is how I feel about the possible removal of the Confederate statute on the courthouse lawn. While the statue represents an ugly part of history, it is just that - history.
You cannot change what already happened. Also, you cannot sanitize history. You have to look at both sides to come to a conclusion. If the statue should represent anything, it should be a reminder not to repeat the same mistakes.
Finally, for those who are opposed to the statue remaining in place - live with it.
David Ratliff
Owensboro
